Uber & Lyft Legal Battle Exposes The Big Lie About Gig Work

Labor advocates argue that this measure creates an exemption for gig companies so they don’t have to properly classify workers as employees, as AB 5 is enforcing. It appears to make compromises on several protections and benefits, like providing some health care coverage and setting a wage floor. But an analysis of Prop 22 by the UC Berkeley Labor Center estimates that the actual minimum wage enforced by the ballot measure would be $5.64/hr. “[Drivers] are not paid for all the time that they spend laboring,” says Dubal. “Right now, [Uber and Lyft] rely on having many, many more drivers than there are riders and demand, so that they can offer quick service.” This means drivers spend a disproportionate amount of time logged onto the rideshare app waiting for a ride request, but not actually transporting passengers. They don’t get paid for this waiting time, and Prop 22 would ensure this practice continues. Prop 22 also would exclude app-based gig workers from being protected by workplace anti-discrimination laws, receiving unemployment benefits, being paid sick days, while making it nearly impossible for drivers to organize and collectively bargain.