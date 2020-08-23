8:35 p.m. — Erin introduces Ambassador Moseley Braun, who delivers impactful remarks about the historic nature of this evening, Sen. Harris’ acceptance of the vice president candidacy, and how Black women, who have often been sidelined in the halls of power, have come such a long way. I'm glad she’s saying this because I haven’t really had time to reflect upon Sen. Harris’ journey as much as I would have liked to. I cannot imagine how much resistance she has faced as a woman of color reaching the heights she has reached. Or maybe I can. I have faced misogynoir in previous workplaces, even from people I have liked and respected. To know that we will have a leader who has had that experience, a leader who doesn’t back down from a fight, and who is committed to addressing the Black maternal health crisis, an issue extremely important to me, is extremely heartening.