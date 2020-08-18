Of Course There Were Easter Eggs In Taylor Swift’s “Cardigan” Music Video

The footnotes also walk through the symbolism of the different settings in the visual. The forest represents the "evergreen beginning of a relationship where everything seems magical and full of beauty." When she finds herself in a roiling ocean, that represents "the isolation and fear involved when a relationship is breaking down." And finally, when she returns to the cabin, she's "returning to a sense of self after experiencing love lost." Though she back home safe, her clothes are still wet, which signify "that she was changed by the journey but has discovered who she always was."