Thousands Of Iowans Are Still Homeless, Let’s Not Argue About The Word “Derecho”

Derecho, hurricane, or otherwise, the devastation caused by the storm is widespread, and will likely take months to repair. But the hardest hurdle to clear will likely be in the short-term: According to the Sunrise Movement's Cedar Rapids outpost , in addition to being without power and water, the intense summer heat has been enough to force some without air conditioning to sleep outside in tents. Maybe, at least until the dust settles, it's best to keep the Twitter jokes to a minimum?