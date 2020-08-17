Thousands Of Iowans Are Still Homeless, Let’s Not Argue About The Word “Derecho”

According to Reynolds, the powerful storm system, which whipped through the state with hurricane-force winds of about 100 miles per hour, wrecked an estimated 8,200 homes and destroyed about a third of Iowa’s corn crop, the equivalent of about 13 million acres. “With rapid approval, this declaration will provide a significant level of federal resources to support the state and local response,” Reynolds added. “While it is unconventional for a major disaster declaration request of this magnitude to be assembled and approved within a matter of days, it is essential that our request is expedited and approved as quickly as possible.”