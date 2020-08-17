After a joyful block party — which seems crafted to remind us Black life in 1955 was about more than strife — Tic, George, and Leti hit the road for their own reasons. Tic is desperate to find Montrose, who went to Ardeham (not Arkham), MA to look into Tic’s late mother’s mysterious ancestry. George wants to work more on his Black travel guide, although it is obvious he’s using his publishing goal as an excuse to help his nephew. Leti simply needs to settle somewhere new and hopes her brother, who lives on the way to Ardeham, will offer up that safe haven. He doesn’t, of course, or there would be no story. But Leti doesn’t know that yet.

