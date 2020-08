Now, you may be wondering if these clear masks (aka "communicator masks" ) actually work to prevent the spread of COVID-19. "I don’t see any clear difference personally, and there are no studies on it in terms of the opaque masks versus masks with a clear plastic center, in terms of efficacy or overall better protection," Dr. Posina says. "The most important aspect of this is to wear a protective face mask and to stop the spread of respiratory droplets." Our takeaway? Anything with a window gets a green light, but proceed with caution when it comes to completely clear masks as many of them are perforated — and therefore potentially less effective in blocking particles.