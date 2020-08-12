Kamala Harris’ Nomination Is A Historic Moment — So Why Does It Feel So Compromised?

Biden’s baggage on women: Inevitably, Harris will spend significant energy answering for Biden's record when it comes to women and Black Americans, including his treatment of Anita Hill, Tara Reade’s allegations of sexual assault, and his flip-flopping on the Hyde Amendment. As a Black woman, she will also be asked to defend his record of working with segregationists — a point that Harris has brought up against Biden during debates. And as a former prosecutor, she will be pressured to appear very focused on “law and order,” which will be complicated given that she’s already garnered criticism for her prosecutorial record from criminal justice advocates, and potentially alienate the left wing of the party. At the same time, Trump will inevitably be going after Harris for being “soft on crime” (despite the fact that the Biden administration has made no indication that it supports police defunding efforts). It will be uncomfortable, ugly, and ultimately unfair.