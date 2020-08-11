Celebrate Teachers With A Dozen Free Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Today

With all that they do to go above and beyond when it comes to providing stellar educational experiences for their students, teachers always deserve to be celebrated. This school year, however, is presenting brand new challenges for teachers, and still, they're rising to the occasion. With COVID-19 making this back-to-school season an unprecedented one, teachers could use a little extra appreciation, and Krispy Kreme is here to deliver just that.
Krispy Kreme has dubbed today "Straight A Tuesday." In honor of this made-up (but no less important!) holiday, customers can get a free limited-time "Straight A Dozen" with the purchase of any dozen. Those who take advantage of the offer are being encouraged to acknowledge educators making a difference in their lives by gifting them the free "Straight A Dozen."
A great teacher always encourages us to ask questions, and one that might be on your mind right about now is "what makes a 'Straight A Dozen' different from a regular dozen of Krispy Kreme doughnuts?" Well, it includes three "Straight A" Doughnuts, which are filled with classic Kreme, dipped in chocolate icing, topped with sprinkles, and decorated with an "A+." The three "Straight A" Doughnuts are lined up in a row, along with nine Original Glazed doughnuts. The dozen offer will be available at participating Krispy Kreme shops and drive-thrus as well as through Krispy Kreme delivery within ten miles of shops.
The free "Straight A" Dozen isn't the only way Krispy Kreme is celebrating teachers right now. All week long, teachers can get one free Original Glazed Doughnut and a regular-sized drip coffee at participating Krispy Kreme locations. To take advantage of the offer, all teachers need to do is show a school employer badge. So go ahead, teachers — treat yourself. You may need it more than ever at the start of this semester.
