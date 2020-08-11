Celebrate Teachers With A Dozen Free Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Today

View this post on Instagram

Want an A+ way to say thank you? Whether “home” room or classroom, Tuesday 8/11, get a FREE Straight A Dozen to share when you buy any dozen! 📓✏️🍩 #KrispyKreme #doughnuts Available one day only at US & CAN participating shops. See site for online redemption. Limit 1 - while supplies last. All info at link in bio