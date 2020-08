Work It Got Me Fired Up So Let’s Settle This: It’s Not “Queen Bay” & It Never Has Been

So, yeah, this doesn't have a whole lot to do with the movie Work It, which is really just a typical teen dance rom-com about a girl who has to enter a dance competition in order to get into Duke University. There's quite a bit about the plot that doesn't make sense, and there was no reason for the pronunciation of Queen Bey to be another perplexing moment. It could maaaaybe be argued that the character Quinn doesn't know the right pronunciation of Queen Bey because she doesn't care about music at the start of the movie, but she's, apparently, seen Lemonade and Homecoming and is willing to literally pray to Beyoncé, so no excuses.