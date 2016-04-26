The Beyhive Is Calling Out A Magazine For Photoshopping Beyoncé

Beyoncé fans have turned their anger from "Becky with the good hair" to a new target: W Magazine.
On Monday, the fashion publication shared an image of Beyoncé on its Instagram, to celebrate the release of "Lemonade."
The caption read, "God she might not be, but #Lemonade proves that it’s still @Beyonce’s world, and we just live in it. See more on wmag.com. #Beyonce photographed by @PatrickDemarchelier, styled by @AlexWhiteEdits; W Magazine July 2011."
But fans were quick to criticize W for the image, claiming that the magazine photoshopped Beyoncé to make her appear thinner and as if she had a "thigh gap."
"That Photoshop is pathetic. Fake at thigh gap she's ever had. Why waste your time. She's perfect without that c**p," one Instagram commenter wrote.
"Terrible job...she loves and embraces her curves and thighs...why would you photoshop them?" another added.
It's hard to be 100% certain whether or not overzealous retouching is to blame here, but this is only the most recent in a string of celebrity Photoshop controversies. Just a few weeks ago, Adweek was under fire for photoshopping Kerry Washington, who also complained about the magazine's edit, saying, "It felt strange to look at a picture of myself that is so different from what I look like when I look in the mirror."
W Magazine hasn't responded to the Beyoncé controversy, and neither has the Queen Bey herself.
