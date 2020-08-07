At this point Hernandez Wenzler is a bit of a drive-in expert. Since May, she and her husband have seen The Vast of Night, Valley Girl, The Lost Boys, Our Times, and Hulu streaming comedy Palm Springs at Mission Tiki in Montclair, which is about an hour outside of Los Angeles. “I currently still work, I go to my office. If one of us gets sick, we want to make sure one of us can take care of each other,” Hernandez Wenzler revealed about the couple’s health safety strategy. “So when lockdown first began, I told [my husband], ‘You need to stay in.’ But when we first started dating, he would go to so many movies and theaters. I really missed that aspect too of watching a movie, so we talked about the drive-ins and we’re like, ‘Let’s do that.’”