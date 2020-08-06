Migos’ Takeoff Denies Sexual Assault Allegations In New Statement

Updated August 6, 2020: Takeoff has denied the accusations of rape made against him, calling the allegation "patently and provably false."
"We have reviewed the allegations and have similarly done our own due diligence," said Drew Findling, Takeoff's attorney. "What has become abundantly clear is that the allegations made against Takeoff are patently and provably false."
"“The claims and statements made regarding this lawsuit indicate that the plaintiffs’ representatives have not spoken with relevant witnesses or reviewed available evidence," continued Findling. “Takeoff is renowned for his artistic talent as well as his quiet, reserved and peaceful personality. In this instance, those known personality traits have made him a target of an obvious exploitative money grab. As his counsel, we are well aware and well versed on the importance of civil and criminal prosecution of true sexual assaults. This is not one of those situations.”
TMZ also confirmed that the Los Angeles Police Department has begun an official investigation into the alleged incident.
This story was originally published on August 5, 2020.
The musician is being accused of raping a woman at an Encino, CA mansion party that took place in June. The defendant, who filed the lawsuit as a Jane Doe, claims that Takeoff followed her into one of the home’s rooms after she repeatedly declined his advances. Once inside of the room, she says that Takeoff took off her clothes and proceeded to rape her. According to documents obtained by The Chicago Tribune, the young woman alleges sexual battery, assault and gender violences, and emotional distress in the lawsuit. She is also seeking an unspecified amount in damages.
Although the defendant went to the Los Angeles Police Department to file a report the same day of the alleged incident and even underwent a medical examination the day after, her legal team says that the LAPD is dragging its feet with an investigation into what may have transpired. Her attorney, Neama Rahmani, believes that the lack of initiative may be connected to Takeoff's status and influence as a high-profile celebrity.
"She's terrified," Rahmani told The Chicago Tribune. "There's a significant disparity in wealth and power. He's a famous artist, he had security, there were weapons on the premises. She is someone who doesn't have those resources and is also concerned about safety and retaliation. That adds an extra element in a case like this when he's rich and powerful."
The LAPD has yet to begin looking into the incident, but the defendant's team is hoping that her civil lawsuit will be the catalyst for a criminal investigation.
"I’ve never seen a case handled like this,” Rahmani said. “It’s been a very drawn-out investigation and not much has been done. I’m hoping that after beginning discovery in this suit, other witnesses will come forward. We’re committed to supporting the criminal investigation, but the time for waiting for LAPD has passed.”
Refinery29 has reached out to Takeoff's representatives for comment.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).