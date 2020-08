Deadline reports that Disney has decided to release its live action remake of Mulan on Disney+ for subscribers. The decision comes after the film’s constant reshuffling and even removal from the release calendar; it was originally set to hit theaters later this month. Mulan will be now be available on the Disney streaming platform for a one time fee of $29.99 on September 4, lowering the chances of pirates being able to get their hands on the film and distribute it. It will still have a theatrical release in areas of the world where movie theaters are opening up again as well as in locations where Disney+ has yet to be launched.