Zoe Saldana Says She Should Have “Done Everything In Her Power” To Cast A Dark Skinned Black Woman In Nina Simone Biopic

Her comments from the interview reflect a certain privilege that many in the Black community will never ever have. Although Saldana is a Black woman, her lighter skin allows her to traverse spaces with far more ease than darker Black women have ever been able to, granting her access to roles that she really shouldn't have been considered for in the first place. And Saldana was fully aware of that privilege, acknowledging that the reason that Nina had been picked up to begin with was mostly because she was attached to the project — not the fact that it was explored the colorful journey of a music icon.