Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer: Why I Fought To Double Endometriosis Funding

Women feel endometriosis pain in a variety of ways, and it can often be debilitating. In March, Finkenauer opened up the condition publicly for the first time on the House floor. Although she was recently engaged and hopes to start a family with her fiancé in Iowa someday, she found herself doubled over on her bed, Googling the word “hysterectomy " — an extreme form of treatment that usually relieves suffering for endometriosis patients but leaves them unable to bear children. She was experiencing the familiar feeling of the endometriosis pain she’d know for more than a decade, which for her felt like a “stabbing in my lower left abdomen and a tight pain like two fists clenched together in a vise grip in my lower back.” Her Google search that night led her to the Endometriosis Foundation of America ’s website, where she learned that the condition was the number one reason why women in their 30s got hysterectomies.