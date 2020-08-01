The Go-Go’s May Not Be Touring Anymore But They Still Got The Beat

While they were inspired by the punk ethos of non-conformity, in the early years, they had a rather rigid idea of their roles in the band. During the recording of their third album, 1984's Talk Show, Wiedlin was told she couldn't sing on the record because she wasn't the singer. "One of them said, 'What makes you think you're good enough to sing this song?'" she remembers in the film. "Which is something I'll never forget hearing."