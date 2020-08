The Go-Go’s May Not Be Touring Anymore But They Still Got The Beat

Over the years, The Go-Go's have continued to tour together as a five-piece. (Schock and Valentine have both left the band for stretches of time.) They also embarked on farewell tours in 2010 and 2016, which never seemed to stick . "Nobody really knows what that felt like to be in The Go-Go's," Valentine, who sued the band over lost revenue in 2013, says in the film. "Only four other people know what that feels like and that's the bond. Nothing has happened so bad that it overshadows that."