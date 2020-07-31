Beyoncé’s Black Is King Got Its Very Own Special Twitter Feature

Beyoncé fans have spent a large chunk of today squealing with excitement. Black Is King, her much-anticipated new visual album, dropped on Disney+, and since then we've been oohing and aahing at Blue Ivy Carter's many cameos, the incredible fashion moments, and a much more unexpected element relating to the visual album, the Twitter feature. You read that right — log on to Twitter right now, and if you like any tweet that contains the #BlackisKing hashtag, something we've never seen before happens.
It is time. Like if you’re ready for #BlackIsKing, a visual album from Beyoncé. Now streaming on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/pdVBJ8b4qu— Disney+ (@disneyplus) July 31, 2020
As many Twitter users have gleefully pointed out, when tapped, the heart at the bottom of every tweet containing the #BlackisKing hashtag turns into a circle made up of two lions. According to a Twitter spokesperson, this is a new kind of feature. "Because we know that some of the best moments deserve a little spark and delight, we are testing a product that lets partners customize Twitter’s Like button animation with iconic imagery that complements their campaign," the spokesperson told Refinery29 via email. Leave it to Beyoncé and Disney to be on the cutting edge of digital campaign trends.
While the Twitter feature may seem insignificant compared to all the other Black Is King-related thrills that have been revealed today, the surprise factor has made the like button transformation very popular with Beyoncé stans. We were first alerted to the feature when a Twitter user known as @MABIN2 tweeted, "When you like a tweet with the hashtag #BlackIsKing the like button changes, wow I love Beyoncé," accompanied by the sob emoji. She followed up the tweet with another one that said, "Just here liking and unliking my own tweet" and a screen recording of the heart transforming into the lions when she tapped it. Many other Twitter users have since been tweeting not just about how much they love Black Is King but also how overjoyed they are by this simple yet special feature.
When you like a tweet with the hashtag #BlackIsKing the like button changes, wow I love Beyoncé 😭— MABINTOU (@MABIN2_) July 31, 2020
Click on the like button and see something different!! Only Beyonce can do this #BlackIsKing pic.twitter.com/BvQrwSMqWH— IYA ONI WEAVES (@Auntyfeyi) July 31, 2020
Me liking all the tweets under #BlackIsKing to see the like button pop up pic.twitter.com/bmvKnbh7ri— MAKNAEONTOP (@TBZPINK) July 31, 2020
15 hours later and I still love when the like button turns into a lion #BlackIsKing— KC (@5starWitch_) July 31, 2020
pic.twitter.com/TCJVxzhEmS
The two golden lions that pop up in place of the heart are, of course, a nod to the fact that Black Is King is a visual companion to the 2019 album The Lion King: The Gift, whose cover features the symbol. The symbol also shows up throughout the newly released visual album.
Though the customizable Twitter like button may still be in the test phase, we're guessing it's about to become extremely popular among brands. Users seem to really enjoy it, and obviously, Beyoncé is the ultimate trendsetter.