Beyoncé’s Black Is King Got Its Very Own Special Twitter Feature

While the Twitter feature may seem insignificant compared to all the other Black Is King-related thrills that have been revealed today, the surprise factor has made the like button transformation very popular with Beyoncé stans. We were first alerted to the feature when a Twitter user known as @MABIN2 tweeted, "When you like a tweet with the hashtag #BlackIsKing the like button changes, wow I love Beyoncé," accompanied by the sob emoji. She followed up the tweet with another one that said, "Just here liking and unliking my own tweet" and a screen recording of the heart transforming into the lions when she tapped it. Many other Twitter users have since been tweeting not just about how much they love Black Is King but also how overjoyed they are by this simple yet special feature.