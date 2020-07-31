The mission-driven company works towards a greater positive-impact goal that Shahid describes as, "sourcing ethically and sustainably, shipping our products in 100% recyclable and biodegradable boxes, using partially recycled materials in our products, sourcing most of our product from women-owned factory partners, and giving back to important causes including food justice, immigration rights, and racial justice." To put it simply, "impact isn't one thing, it's everything," Shahid explained. "As immigrants, my partner and I literally found Our Place in America by cooking and sharing food with our new communities," Shahid explains. "That's why we believe so fundamentally in the importance of home-cooking. Because cooking and sharing our foods is often how love, culture, and identity and most fully expressed."