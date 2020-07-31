This news is a double-edged sword, as it confirms the sad, sweet Ben we came to love over Umbrella Academy’s first two seasons is truly dead and gone. In his place, we have Emo Ben, who quickly comes off like a hothead. Yet, this update is also a positive, since Emo Ben’s newfound standing (and mere existence) means we will get to keep his portrayer Justin H. Min on our screens. As an extra treat, Min is poised to flex his acting muscles beyond following Rob Sheehan’s Klaus through his worst decisions. New Ben is destined to be a central character — if not all-out antagonist — in a prospective season 3 as the Sparrow Academy’s No. 1 and the series’ physical avatar for co-executive producer Way.

