Why Is Ivanka Trump Taking Credit For Preventing Violence Against Indigenous Women?

Ahead of the event, Kunesh-Podein had also tweeted that she was surprised to hear about Ivanka Trump’s visit given that no one told her, task force members, or the leaders in that community who have “worked to educate, acknowledge, relive the historical horrors of being trafficked, raped, beaten, killed with little or no recourse” about the event — and the actual Indigenous women from the community who have been doing the work hadn’t even been invited.