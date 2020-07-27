Bath & Body Works Just Dropped Its Massive Semi-Annual Sale

Scented body lotion is a summer bathroom staple for good reason: When it's 90 degrees and humid outside, you can't undervalue the two-step routine of taking a cold shower, then standing by the A/C and slathering your body in a refreshing cucumber-melon lotion that makes you forget about the sweltering heatwave for a few blissful moments.
If you agree — and you've already drained a full tube of body lotion in what feels like a week — it's probably time for a restock. Luckily, Bath & Body Works just dropped its huge semi-annual warehouse sale, and all the best summer body-care scents are a full 50% off retail prices.
If you're a B&BW fan, you know that the semi-annual sales are extremely worth it from a money-saving perspective. This one — which you can shop online, or in any of the safely reopened brick-and-mortar locations across the country — is no exception, with the brand's top-selling creams and lotions marked down to just $5 a bottle, and an array of seasonal candles down to just $7 and change.
If you're looking for the best deals, we'd recommend the timeless cult-favorite Cucumber Melon collection, which comes in a body cream, shower gel, and fragrance mist. Or consider one of the markdowns from the Aromatherapy line, formulated to help calm your mind and promote relaxation (which we could all use right now). Then, if you're looking for a new coffee-table candle, the single-wick jar of Fresh-Cut Lilacs is almost as good as an actual bouquet — plus, it's cheaper and will last weeks longer.
Regardless of how you shop, you'd be smart to Add to Cart sooner rather than later, because supplies are limited and the sale ends this Friday, July 31st.
