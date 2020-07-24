The Internet is Rallying Around Megan Thee Stallion Following Her Dramatic Shooting Incident

Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own. It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I’m real life hurt and traumatized.— HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) July 17, 2020
A @theestallion appreciation post because I hope she’s having a good day full of healing and love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TiQJCWizUQ— The FADER (@thefader) July 23, 2020
Megan Thee Stallion appreciation We love and miss her and hope that she’s doing well 💕 pic.twitter.com/BGbgw2Iwv9— MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) July 24, 2020
Get well Meg. @theestallion . Sending Texas Love. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️— ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) July 19, 2020
I just wanna send Meg Thee Stallion some love and support. Its Only One Way/Pure Love ❤️— Iamsu!, Su,Sudi, Sudi Man, Suzy, 6speed (@IAMSU) July 24, 2020
When you have a real relationship wit a person & a serious situation like this happen you check on that person in REAL LIFE not just on the internet 💯— Doll. (@AsianDaBrattt) July 24, 2020
I love you @theestallion ❤️ Sisters 4L
it breaks my heart thinking about all the trauma Meg has had to go through within the past 2 years, & now this.— صفية (@shawtyarabiya) July 15, 2020
protect Black women always. 🌹
i pray meg recovers to full physical health from any injuries sustained. moreover, i pray megan’s spiritual discernment is strengthened through this experience. protect her as she walks her path to uncharted destiny.— 𝗔𝗦𝗛 𝗟𝗘Ó𝗡 🕊 (@TheAshLeon) July 15, 2020
in Her name, we pray 🕯