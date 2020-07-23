The Brand Behind Instagram’s Favorite Nightgowns Just Launched Indoor Shoes

On Thursday, Sleeper launched its first-ever permanent line of footwear with a satin "Puff" slipper. The style — which comes in three colorways: electric blue, chocolate brown, and classic black — is just the first of many shoe drops that Sleeper plans to release over the next few months. “We love shoes and have dreamt of creating a shoe line since day one,” Kate Zubarieva, Sleeper’s co-founder, said in a press release. “We have been carrying this dream for over five years, and we are now thrilled to announce the launch of the serial and essential shoe line.”