Warning: Spoilers for the end of The Kissing Booth 2 are ahead.
Well, the end of The Kissing Booth 2 didn't exactly have the resolution we'd hoped for, amirite? Elle (Joey King) may have decided to stay with Noah (Jacob Elordi) rather than explore her feelings for the new kid Marco (Taylor Zakhar Perez), but the story isn't exactly tied up with a bow thanks to one lingering moment: When Marco's friend tells him that Elle isn't worth pining over, Marco — like every romantic rival in a love triangle before him — says, "Yes, she is." He is not giving up, and that may just boost the odds of a Kissing Booth 3 release streaming on Netflix in our future.
Advertisement
Marco's moment isn't even the only cliffhanger in the finale. Elle also lies to her best friend Lee (Joel Courtney) and to her boyfriend Noah, saying that she is waitlisted at the only colleges she applied to, Berkeley and Harvard. In a twist, she actually got into both of them, and now she has to choose whether she'll follow Noah to Harvard or stick to her original plan (always go to college with your BFF) and go to Berkeley with Lee. With the love triangle far from over and a major decision on her hands, Elle's story is bound to continue in another film — if it can get over a few hurdles.
The Kissing Booth 3 Isn't A Book Yet
The Kissing Booth 2: Going the Distance only just came out in January 2020, and author Beth Reekles hasn't yet announced whether she plans to continue the series further.
But considering that the sequel wrapped production in August 2019, Netflix must have been working with Reekles on the plot long before the book came out. By that notion, it's possible that she could already be writing a third book that only Netflix knows about right now.
editing the last few pages of a book and I WILL NOT CRY I WILL NOT CRY oh dang it I'm crying. (Also, I did goooooood on this scene.)— Beth Reekles (@Reekles) July 20, 2020
It's possible that a third book could diverge a bit from the film; the second novel wraps its plot up without dangling threads like Elle's love triangle and her college decision. But that difference allows the potential follow-up book the freedom to explore either the summer before Elle leaves for college or her time as a freshman, or even both. No matter where the story goes, big changes are coming for her friendships and relationships.
Advertisement
There Are Other Kissing Booth Stories, Though
There are actually four books in the Kissing Booth series, but none further the story beyond The Kissing Booth 2. The original Kissing Booth was adapted into the first movie, and then there's a novella called The Beach House which takes place during the summer between the first and second movies. In that book, Elle and Noah have recently started dating and spend the summer together before he heads off to college. Then comes The Kissing Booth 2: Going the Distance, which has roughly the same plot as the second movie. And then for World Book Day this past April, Reekles wrote a short story called The Kissing Booth: Road Trip! It one takes place during the events of the second book, when Elle takes a road trip to visit Noah for spring break.
And while a new story directly from Reekles would be ideal (what does Marco have planned?), there's an existing novella to pull from if producers wanted to make a movie about the summer before Noah left. It's also entirely possible that giving the movie its own ending was a way to break the movies away from the novels entirely, and free Reekles up to write other novels. Per Forbes, Reekles originally had a three-book deal with Penguin Random House, but it's unclear whether all three books must be Kissing Booth related.
Advertisement
In fact, Reekles newest book takes place outside of Elle's universe: Lockdown on London Lane is due out in winter of 2022 and is also available to read now on Wattpad, which is where Reekles' Kissing Booth books were originally discovered. The story was inspired by the events of the recent coronavirus pandemic and follows several 20-somethings as they endure quarantine in the same apartment building. Considering Reekles' track record, it's probably only a matter of time before that one gets turned into a movie, too.
Okay, But Will Netflix Release The Kissing Booth 3?
Rom-coms aren't always so blatant about setting up sequels, but this one really laid it on thick. The ending couldn't have been more ambiguous, so it certainly seems like producers are open, if not actively angling, to making a third movie. Luckily, there's one hurdle that's handled: The stars are already on board.
"Let's make this a trilogy," Joel Courtney, who plays Lee, recently told Refinery29 via Zoom. "It's up to Netflix, but it's also kind of up to the fans. They really were the ones who told Netflix, 'We love this, give us another one' with the love and their outpouring of support for us."
King, who also serves as an executive producer on The Kissing Booth 2, agrees. "Make it known if you want another one," she told Refinery29. "I'm right there with the fans. If they love it, then I would love to come back. But honestly we just don't know what's going to happen yet."
Advertisement
You heard her: Get those Twitter fingers moving, people.
Related Content: