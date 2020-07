Joey King’s Role In The Kissing Booth 2 Came With A New Job Title, Too

Since gaining legions of fans for playing Elle, the lovestruck teen at the center of Netflix’s 2018 film The Kissing Booth, Joey King has been very, very busy. After the original film became a sleeper hit, King shaved her head (for the second time in her life) and starred alongside Emmy winner Patricia Arquette in Hulu’s true crime-inspired series The Act. Soon after her stirring performance as a daughter whose mother is suffering from Munchausen syndrome by proxy, King found herself invited to Oscar parties and nominated for both an Emmy and a Golden Globe. While she didn’t win a golden trophy, she’d certainly opened her career to new possibilities. Now, she’s returning the teen rom-com circuit with the July 24 release of The Kissing Booth 2 , and that move comes with yet another career milestone: an executive producer title.