Tristan Thompson Lists $8.5M Home Following News That He & Khloé Kardashian Are Back Together

Tristan Thompson just listed his Los Angeles home for $8.5 million. Now, we know what you're thinking: Weren't we over talking about this guy? But don't forget that last month it was reported that he and Khloé Kardashian are giving their relationship another try, which is why it makes perfect sense that he's selling his house.
Thompson's home is located in the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles, according to People. We're not altogether surprised about the location given that the home is a modern farmhouse, which is a very popular style for Encino. Just ask other reality TV stars like Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Jax Taylor, and Brittany Cartwright. Oh, and Dorit Kemsley.
According to the listing, Thompson's home was built in 2018 and is 9,864 square feet. It has seven bedrooms and seven and a half bathrooms. The house is located on an 18,843-square-foot lot along with a two-bed, one-bath guesthouse, outdoor kitchen, bar, pool and spa, and fire pit with built-in seating.
Thompson isn't the only member of his family unit who's looking to sell some property. Khloé Kardashian listed her Calabasas mansion for $19 million back in May. Interestingly, both Kardashian and Thompson's listings are being handled by Tomer Fridman of Compass, who is is the Kardashian family's longtime realtor. Perhaps the reconciled couple will soon be picking out a new home together.