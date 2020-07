Portland Protestors Are Being Abducted In Unmarked Vans — Here’s What’s Really Going On

Mark Pettibone, a 29-year-old Portland resident recounted his detainment that morning to Oregon Public Broadcasting. “I am basically tossed into the van,” Pettibone said. “And I had my beanie pulled over my face so I couldn’t see and they held my hands over my head.” Pettibone said the agents took him into a building — he later identified it as the federal courthouse — went through his belongings, and read his Miranda rights, but did not say why he was being arrested. After refusing to speak to agents without a lawyer, Pettibone was released.