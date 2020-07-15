Tyra Banks Will Take Over As Dancing With The Stars Host

Multihyphenate Tyra Banks has worn many hats throughout her long career — top model, actress, entrepreneur, college professor, and pop culture icon, to name a few. Her latest venture finds her back in the reality television space, but don’t expect to see any smizing; this new gig is all about the dance floor, not the catwalk.
Banks has been scouted to be the new face of ABC celebrity competition Dancing with the Stars, replacing longtime hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews after their sudden departure was announced July 14. According to Variety, the recruitment of the model and businesswoman is reportedly part of ABC’s total overhaul of the show, an attempt to revamp the fan favorite series after 15 years on air. DWTS will be getting a "creative refresh" for season 29.
"As we gear up for the show’s 29th season, we can’t wait to welcome Tyra Banks to our Dancing stage," said Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, in an official statement. "Tyra is an award-winning multihyphenate whose fierce female prowess and influence across many industries have made an indelible mark. Her fresh take on America’s favorite dancing competition will surely bring more than a ‘Smize’ to fans everywhere.”
Banks's turn on DWTS won't be her first time hosting a television show — she's true to this, not new to this. The star famously hosted her own Emmy-winning talk show while also serving as a host and main judge on America's Next Top Model. Years later, she landed a job hosting America's Got Talent until she was replaced by the controversial Terry Crews in 2019.
As Banks makes her return to reality television, controversy may follow her; the 46-year-old's run as a host over the years has come with its fair share of drama. Recent rewatches of ANTM led to fans blasting her for problematic behavior, which included low-key anti-Blackness and harsh critique of contestants. And years later on AGT, Banks was sued by a contestant who filed for battery, assault, and emotional distress charges against her after an incident on the show.
Hopefully, DWTS will provide a fresh start for Banks. A dedicated fan of the show, she is excited to make her mark on the ABC staple as a host and an executive producer.
"I’ve been a fan of DWTS since its beginning," Banks shared in an official statement. "The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances…it’s always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk."