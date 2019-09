Tyra Banks Is Now A College Professor

Talk show hostess, former Victoria's Secret model, and forever meme queen Tyra Banks is going back to college. This time, however, she'll be doing so as a guest lecturer at Stanford's business school.Next May, Banks will teach a two week class on personal branding to our country's top business students. Banks will collaborate with faculty member Allison Kluger , herself a major media veteran, to create the curriculum. The course starts with a video called "Project You: Building and Extending your Personal Brand," which sounds like a treat. But Tyra isn't going just to make references to smizing "If I see somebody not paying attention, I’m gonna call on them," Banks tells The Wall Street Journal . The only reason people will be allowed to use their phones is to "tweet something I’ve said."Joking aside, Tyra Banks would be an incredible professor. The model, actress, and all-around ass-kicker has made a career out of being herself. So she can theoretically teach others to do the same.