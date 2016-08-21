Tyra Banks Is Now A College Professor

Talk show hostess, former Victoria's Secret model, and forever meme queen Tyra Banks is going back to college. This time, however, she'll be doing so as a guest lecturer at Stanford's business school.
Next May, Banks will teach a two week class on personal branding to our country's top business students. Banks will collaborate with faculty member Allison Kluger, herself a major media veteran, to create the curriculum. The course starts with a video called "Project You: Building and Extending your Personal Brand," which sounds like a treat. But Tyra isn't going just to make references to smizing.
"If I see somebody not paying attention, I’m gonna call on them," Banks tells The Wall Street Journal. The only reason people will be allowed to use their phones is to "tweet something I’ve said."
Joking aside, Tyra Banks would be an incredible professor. The model, actress, and all-around ass-kicker has made a career out of being herself. So she can theoretically teach others to do the same.
Next May, Banks will teach a two week class on personal branding to our country's top business students. Banks will collaborate with faculty member Allison Kluger, herself a major media veteran, to create the curriculum. The course starts with a video called "Project You: Building and Extending your Personal Brand," which sounds like a treat. But Tyra isn't going just to make references to smizing.
"If I see somebody not paying attention, I’m gonna call on them," Banks tells The Wall Street Journal. The only reason people will be allowed to use their phones is to "tweet something I’ve said."
Joking aside, Tyra Banks would be an incredible professor. The model, actress, and all-around ass-kicker has made a career out of being herself. So she can theoretically teach others to do the same.
Advertisement