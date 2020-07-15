“People have to sacrifice for you which I didn’t understand as a kid,” said Boyce. “Looking back on it now, I go ‘Wow.’ My dad quit his job. My Mom was letting me skip my last period in school so I could go to some stupid audition that I didn’t book. And when it really hit home for me was when my sister would come home from school and talk about how her classmates would just naturally associate her with me and that’s what she was. I hated that and that killed me. I didn’t want her to feel like she was in my shadow or that she was lesser than. So there are definitely things that, like, you think back on and you’re like, ‘That changed the entire fabric of my family and the way that we work as a unit.”