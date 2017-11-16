Mara Wilson Speaks Out About The Disturbing Sexualization Of Child Actresses

She then discusses Brown specifically, noting that (like pretty much everyone else in the world), she was blown away by her performance as Eleven. When Wilson saw Sington's tweet she writes that, "I felt sick, and then I felt furious." She also slams the responses to the tweet, which fell into two categories: Criticism of Brown for dressing in a manner that social media users deemed "too old" for her age, and the good old "blame the parents" response.