Fans of the late actress know her from a number of noteworthy Hollywood projects throughout the years. Preston got her start in the 1980s; her casting in films like Mischief, Space Camp, and Twins (alongside Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger) put her on the map as a face to know in the industry. The Honolulu native would follow up those roles with memorable parts in Jerry Maguire , For the Love of the Game, What a Girl Wants, The Cat in the Hat, and the underrated superhero flick Sky High. Her very last role was across from Travolta in the biographical crime drama Gotti , based on the true story of legendary New York City mob boss John Gotti.