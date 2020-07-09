Binge Watch Like Your Fave Netflix Stars: This Is What They’re Streaming Right Now

Ever since Watchmen came out in the late 1980s, people have been wondering, “Who watches the Watchmen?” But, we currently have a far more pressing question: What do all the actors we’re watching on Netflix… actually watch on Netflix? At last, we have the answers to that grand mystery — because we asked.
In between asking the casts of 13 Reasons Why, Outer Banks, and Never Have I Ever and many more Netflix shows to explain their series finales and biggest on-set secrets, Refinery29 checked in to find out what they’re bingeing on the regular. For a lot of them, the response was Big Mouth or BoJack Horseman (stars: they’re just like us!). But many performers have far more unexpected favorite Netflix series and movies.
Some picked out their most beloved inspiring documentaries, while others nudged us towards the weirdest true crime picks out there or a mind-bending sci-fi series. No matter the response, these Netflix stars took their streaming recommendations seriously.
Now, we’re sharing their top secret watch lists with you. Keep reading for a comprehensive guide to your favorite Netflix actors’ favorite Netflix series. Now that should be a Netflix category.