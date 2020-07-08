Does Being Underwater Stop Your Period?

The reason you may think you’re no longer bleeding whilst in the tub has to do with buoyancy. Yes, the scientific phenomenon that allows something to float or sink, also known as upthrust. Buoyancy creates upward force that’s exerted on objects submerged in fluid. It’s the reason you have to keep paddling hard to stay at the bottom of the deep end to collect pool rings. It’s not magic, but physics. (Hey, I didn't skip every day.)