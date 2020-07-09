Condoms Can Teach Us A Lot About Face Masks

A better route? Try to understand where they're coming from, then gently point out the errors in their perspective. For instance, recently McDevitt encountered someone who said they couldn’t wear a mask because they have asthma, and they worried it would trigger their symptoms. “Empathy — 'My goodness, I don’t know much about asthma but it must be scary feeling like you can’t breathe' — and problem-solving — 'Here are the links to where to get face shields to wear instead of a cloth mask' — go a lot farther than, ‘If you don’t wear a mask, you’re dumb and you don't care about killing people,’” McDevitt tells me.