Condoms Can Teach Us A Lot About Face Masks

First and foremost: Wear your own mask. It may seem like a small step, but your actions have a bigger ripple effect than you might realize. McDevitt remembers being in a long line at her local post office towards the beginning of the pandemic . “Every single person was wearing a mask — [then] a man walked in without one,” she says. “After a few moments he said to the person who got in line behind him ‘can you hold my spot? I’m going to run out to the car to get a mask. I don’t want to be the only one without one.’ And that is how we normalize. The sign on the door of the post office saying MASKS REQUIRED didn’t make him do it. Wanting to fit in with the ‘norm’ is what made him do it.”