Michaela Coel Makes The Case For Turning Down A $1 Million Dollar Netflix Offer

The BBC-HBO deal resulted in something beautiful, a testament to one Black woman's dedication to being authentic to herself and her experience. I May Destroy You is a deeply personal story in every way, its very inception a form of therapy for its star and showrunner, but it's also the manifestation of Coel's belief in herself. Even before the series came to life, she knew it deserved far more than what the television industry would offer. So she asked for more.