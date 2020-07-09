The Palm Springs Cast Is So, So Good

The Lonely Island-produced Palm Springs is an oddly prescient movie for a summer in quarantine. While many of us feel like time is hardly passing lately, free-wheeling Nyles (Andy Samberg) is literally stuck in a time loop that, in the vein of Groundhog Day, forces him to live the same day (and wedding) again and again. Nyles is content enough living November 9 on repeat, up until a drunken hookup accidentally pulls disgruntled maid of honor Sarah (Cristin Milioti) into his loop. Hijinks, humor, and surprisingly tender moments ensue as both Nyles and Sarah confront escape route theories, their feelings for each other, and the real reasons this run-of-the-mill wedding was so hellish.
Nyles and Sarah are the movie's emotional center, but they're trapped in the California desert with a hilarious supporting cast. Sarah's golden child sister is played by a Riverdale star, and the groom-to-be is a Teen Wolf alum; if you're a Search Party fan, you'll also recognize Nyles' flighty girlfriend. Rounding out the cast is an ensemble of partygoers and Palm Springs locals that you might have previously seen on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert or in your favorite NBC sitcoms.
Before you head to this year's most tedious wedding, here are all the guests you need to know — and where you've seen them before.