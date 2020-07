The Palm Springs Cast Is So, So Good

The Lonely Island-produced Palm Springs is an oddly prescient movie for a summer in quarantine. While many of us feel like time is hardly passing lately, free-wheeling Nyles (Andy Samberg) is literally stuck in a time loop that, in the vein of Groundhog Day , forces him to live the same day (and wedding) again and again. Nyles is content enough living November 9 on repeat, up until a drunken hookup accidentally pulls disgruntled maid of honor Sarah (Cristin Milioti) into his loop. Hijinks, humor, and surprisingly tender moments ensue as both Nyles and Sarah confront escape route theories, their feelings for each other, and the real reasons this run-of-the-mill wedding was so hellish.