The soundtrack is full of Laurel Canyon faves and artists that you wish would play Coachella , which is fitting since film is set in that flower crown-filled festival's neck of the woods. Like Nyles and Sarah's day, the music also repeats itself. Former Velvet Underground member John Cale has two songs on the soundtrack, while a few former members of the Byrd also pop up. There is even a lovely repeat of a girl group song that we wouldn't mind hearing today or tomorrow, which in this movie is really today. Luckily, no matter what day it is, the music in Palm Springs is here for you to enjoy.