The soundtrack for the Hulu original film Palm Springs is a big mood. In fact, it's so big it might help with the summertime sadness many of us are experiencing in this extremely strange year. Still, it's safe to say that no one's year has been quite as weird as that of Palm Springs stars Nyles (Andy Samberg) and Sarah (Cristin Milioti), who have found themselves stuck in a Russian Doll-like loop.
The quantum physics rom-com has the two lonely strangers reliving the same day over and over again. And that day just happens to be Sarah's sister's Palm Springs wedding so the old adage "always a bridesmaid, never a bride" has never felt quite so appropriate. The same goes for the music in Palm Springs, which will leave you California dreaming — even if it's for a day in which Nyles and Sarah can finally leave the Sunshine state.
The soundtrack is full of Laurel Canyon faves and artists that you wish would play Coachella, which is fitting since film is set in that flower crown-filled festival's neck of the woods. Like Nyles and Sarah's day, the music also repeats itself. Former Velvet Underground member John Cale has two songs on the soundtrack, while a few former members of the Byrd also pop up. There is even a lovely repeat of a girl group song that we wouldn't mind hearing today or tomorrow, which in this movie is really today. Luckily, no matter what day it is, the music in Palm Springs is here for you to enjoy.