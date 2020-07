“I was a firm believer that No — Father Vincent was always going to be on our side,” Warrior Nun star Alba Baptista admitted to Refinery29 over the phone a few days before the June 2 premiere of her new Netflix series. Baptista, who plays Warrior Nun’s titular super-powered hero Ava, is talking about Tristán Ulloa’s Father Vincent, the fantasy drama’s supposedly pious Catholic priest and the spiritual leader of the Order of the Cruciform Sword . Baptista’s co-stars were a little more suspicious towards the end of filming and began speculating that Father Vincent might not be so holy after all. If you’ve seen Warrior Nun’s finale, “Revelation 2:10,” you know who ended up being correct about Father Vincent and, by association, the supposedly benevolent “angel” Adriel.