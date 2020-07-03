The “shock” of Warrior Nun’s season 1 finale changes everything we know about a possible season 2 (Netflix has yet to order additional episodes). Initially, we’re led to believe Adriel is an angel who created the Warrior Nun by giving Areala (Guiomar Alonso), the first of her kind, his halo. Finale “Revelation,” however, flips that fairytale on its head, revealing Adriel is actually “a devil,” as Ava says, with diabolical intentions. That is why Adriel was locked in a tomb below the Vatican for the last millennia. Worst of all, Father Vincent has been working for Adriel this whole time.