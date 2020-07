What Every Warrior Nun Bible Verse Episode Title Actually Means

Netflix’s latest original series Warrior Nun is exactly what it sounds like. Do you want to watch a show about a secret organization of nuns who fight against the forces of evil? Great, since that’s really the plot of the show! But, if you find yourself already hesitant about diving into the series since it looks so religious — considering the nuns, the priests, the presence of holy relics, angels, and demons , the Pope — don’t worry too much about that. Yes, there’s a lot of religious references, but not so many that non-religious viewers find it impossible to follow.