Celebrate Margot Robbie’s Birthday With Her Best Movies

At just 30 years old, Margot Robbie has been nominated for two Oscars, four BAFTAs, three Golden Globes, and five Screen Actors Guild Awards. She’s starred in 20 movies, lent her voice to three more, and cameoed as herself in one. She co-founded a successful production company (LuckyChap Entertainment, which currently has 20 projects in various stages of production), and has personally produced five movies and a TV show.
That level of achievement would be impressive for a woman twice her age, let alone one who could easily have ended up typecast as a typical blonde bombshell in an industry that rarely lets women fulfill their potential. But that’s the thing — Margot Robbie doesn’t ask. She just does. That’s part of what makes her so compelling to watch as a performer, and what also got her her big feature film break. Up against Blake Lively, Rosie Huntington-Whitely and Amber Heard, among others for the part of Naomi Lapaglia in The Wolf of Wall Street, her fate was sealed when, during her audition, she impulsively slapped Leonardo DiCaprio in the face during a confrontation with protagonist Jordan Belfort. A star was born.
As a producer, Robbie focuses on uplifting women’s voices and giving them the resources to shine. On her birthday, we’re doing the same. Ahead, you’ll find a list of some of Robbie’s most memorable performances and where to stream them.