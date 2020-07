Where Does Hanna Go After Season 2’s Deadly Finale?

Marissa then ends the shady conversation the moment Hanna returns (albeit without Clemency/Clara, who escaped Hanna’s spy games to reunite with her mother). It is possible Marissa stopped her scheming to keep Hanna from knowing she has completely returned to the dark side. But, the first two seasons of Hanna puts so much work into proving it is impossible for Marissa and Hanna to escape Utrax if the shadowy intelligence program still exists. Utrax found Hanna even after she hid in the wilderness for 16 years . They tricked Marissa with a multi-level double-cross. If Marissa truly wants to be free of Utrax and the people who are behind it — the same people who nearly killed her multiple times in Hanna season 2 — she will likely have to destroy it from the inside.