Where Does Hanna Go After Season 2’s Deadly Finale?

The final major flashback of “The List” explains all. In July 2019, Carmichael and Robert — who were already acquaintances at this point — had drinks at a posh D.C. hotel bar. Carmichael got drunk and told Robert all about the Utrax program, including its true objective, which is so much bigger than general espionage. Instead, Utrax’s directive is to kill people under the age of 30 whom the American government has deemed “dangerous.” Many of these youthful marks are international citizens; they live across the globe in cities like Mexico City, Baghdad, and Seoul. Some of the targets are as young as 17. That is why the fresh-faced assassins of Utrax are so valuable — no one is more qualified to get close to these targets than other young adults like Hanna, Clara/Clemency (Yasmin Monet Prince), and Sandy (Áine Rose Daly).

