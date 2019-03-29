Amazon's Hanna On Becoming TV's Deadliest Teen & That Period Blood Scene

“So there’s also this moment where she’s about to kill someone in a train station and her new friend Sophie (Rhianne Barreto), who’s so funny and brilliant, looks her in the eye in this way of asking, ‘Are you really going to murder someone right now?’ And Hanna doesn’t. She decides not to kill him. That was such a beautiful moment that [creator David Farr] wrote. This idea of discovering right and wrong in this way that she hadn’t really done before.