In What Wild Wilderness Does Hanna Take Place?

However, being raised in the wilderness doesn’t mean she’s exempt from teenage rebellion. At the age of 16, she bolts from the strict perimeter her father has established around the cave they call home (really, it’s a cave). She meets a young Polish man who’s clearly not expecting to meet a half-feral girl. From this meeting, Hanna realizes the world is far bigger than the one she’s built with her father. It’s almost like she purposefully gets caught on camera, signaling her location to the CIA.