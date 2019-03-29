While that question goes unanswered, the finale confirms the CIA is going to continue with this dubious program, even after everyone involved flees the Darabani complex. As all the trainees — save for new Hanna ally 249, whose real name is Clara Mahan — are in a military air transport, an unseen woman announces over a loudspeaker the girls are headed to airbase 910, where ever that is. From there, they will go to the enigmatic Wilberforce facility. Although it’s unclear what Wilberforce is, it shares its name with an 18th-century British politician and an area in Ohio.