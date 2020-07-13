How Coronavirus Has Changed My Wellness Routine

Overall, it was a stressful and troubling week (and last few months, let’s be honest). But I think I did think I personally did a good job of prioritizing my wellness routine and mental health while also getting shit done. Talking on the phone and in person with my friends, coworkers, and family are always the best parts of my weeks by far. I get a lot of my joy and energy from being with others, so I’m incredibly thankful to have such a wonderful support system (even if it's mostly virtual). Working out and eating right is also important to me, but I think of doing those things more as tangential personal “upkeep” activities that I need to do to survive and feel good, rather than things that actually feed my soul.