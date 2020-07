How Coronavirus Has Changed My Wellness Routine

— I take a break from packing and go on a run through Central Park. I’m still figuring out the best way to jog while masked. I have decided it’s safest to just keep it on when I’m on the streets and in crowded areas of the park, and then I pull it down under my chin when I’m in an open area. After I’ve gone about three miles, I stop and call my parents to catch up. I used to talk to them on the phone every day when I was walking to and from the subway on my work commute, but now that I do my job from home full time , I make sure to call them when I’m out on daily errands, walks, and runs. We talk about the news, and what it means to be a good ally during this time.