Unidentified Remains Found During Search For Missing Fort Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillen

According to Grey, after receiving additional information, agencies discovered "partial human remains" from a forensic anthropologist's analysis. Grey confirmed that Army CID agents were on the scene with Texas Rangers, the FBI, and Bell County Sheriff’s Department. “No confirmation as to the identity of the remains has been made at this point and we ask for the media and public’s understanding that the identification process can take time,” Grey continued. Refinery29 also reached out to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department and the Killeen Police Department for comment.