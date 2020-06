Unidentified Remains Found During Search For Missing Fort Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillen

Three weeks before her disappearance, Guillen told her mother that she was sexually assaulted by one of her Sergeants on Fort Hood, but did not want to say who it was for fear of retaliation. “My mom tried to convince me to give her the name of the person who was harassing me, but I didn’t want to get in trouble,” reads a website set up on Guillen’s behalf by her family which is written from her perspective.