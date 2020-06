The Black In Fashion Council Is Here To Hold Brands Accountable

The duo isn’t alone in their efforts to change the fashion industry for the better. Earlier this month, Brother Vellies founder Aurora James announced her own call to action: the 15 Percent Pledge, which called on brands like Sephora, Shopbop, Net-A-Porter, and Target to commit to stocking their shelves with a minimum of 15% Black-owned brands. “We represent 15% of the population and we need to represent 15% of your shelf space,” she wrote in an Instagram post . Black stylists, hairstylists, and makeup artists in the fashion and entertainment industries similarly came together to elicit change. Led by stylist Law Roach, designer Jason Rembert, and celebrity hairstylist Lacy Redway, the Black Fashion and Beauty Collective is a nonprofit that acts as a sort of union where stylists and makeup artists can share opportunities and demand systemic restructuring. Earlier this month, the Kelly Initiative was announced via a letter written by Kibwe Chase-Marshall, Jason Campbell, and Henrietta Gallina to the CFDA. It was signed by over 250 Black people in fashion , including street style photographer Darrel Hunter, editor Gabriela Kareja-Johnson, designer Victor Glemaud, and stylist Patti Wilson and called for the association to create a public census of the fashion industry, one that would make the true level of diversity (or lack thereof) at all of the CFDA’s member organizations clear to all. The Kelly Initiative also asks that all participating companies conduct bias-mitigation training in order to create a safe and equitable environment for Black employees.