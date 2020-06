Does This Mean We Are Going To Hear A Lot More From Meghan Markle & Prince Harry?

In classic Los Angeles fashion, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have signed with an agency. No, they won't be appearing in Hollywood movies or on billboards right away, but you can expect to see them behind a podium or two when, you know, large gatherings are a thing again. The Los Angeles Times reports that the pair, who stepped back from their duties as senior royals earlier this year, has signed with the Harry Walker Agency for speaking engagements.